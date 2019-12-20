The beat goes on: Wu-Tang Clan reflect on rap, racism and keeping it real.

Formed in 1992 in New York, Wu-Tang Clan have sold over 40 million records worldwide to become one of the most influential hip hop groups of all time.

Euronews spoke with them backstage in their dressing room moments before they hit the stage at Dubai’s Sole DXB Festival.

It was the band’s first time in Dubai, and they were finding it a lot more relaxed than their usual turf, New York City's Staten Island.

Raekwon told Euronews they had received a friendly welcome. “We've been running around going to the mall and just meeting people and they been extra humble and you know, that's what I love is that you could go somewhere and, like if I dropped my wallet, you get your wallet back. You get your wallet back. So to me when you see people like that, it's like, it's a blessing.”

U-God felt he felt he could let his guard down in the emirate.

“I like the fact there's no guns really, no gun violence,” he said. “The laws are different and a little bit more strict. There’s certain things that need to be done.”

Looking back on their 28-year career, Cappadonna described themselves as “pioneers”.

“We paved the way and made it, you know, more possible for the upcoming artist struggling to get in there, and be creative, and make their own way too. But you know, at the same time, it's like we are still the kings of this right here.”

Raekwon said their success was proof that dreams come true.

“You know, you work hard and people see your work ethic is good and they know that you come from a history of poverty. And we did a lot. And like you say, we opened the doors for a lot of these youngsters, you know, and they look at us, they look at us in a godly fashion. And that comes from us knowing our struggle, knowing where we came from. But also knowing where we are going? And the music has been that vessel.”

The group would not be drawn on politics and the Black Lives Matter movement.

“All lives matter,” Cappadonna said, while Raekwon said he believed US politics was starting “to become like comedy”.

Despite their success, the group says they still find inspiration in their daily lives.

U-God said: “Keeping it real for me is just paying my bills and taking care of my babies and staying out of trouble, harm's way.

“I'm trying to live and write stuff I still go through, because I’m still going through drama. The drama never stops.”