It took no time after polls opened at 08:00 CET for a regular fixture of the British election process to happen: #dogsatpollingstations started trending on social media.

Jumping on the bandwagon was Prime Minister Boris Johnson who brought his loyal companion Dilyn with him to cast his ballot in central London.

Also casting their votes early in the morning were Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, Liberal Democrats chief Jo Swinson and Nicola Sturgeon from the Scottish National Party.

Their early-morning trip to polling stations saved them from the queues which started to appear across the country. Wandsworth Council, in southwest London, reported "unprecedented numbers at polling stations".

Toby James, a professor of politics at the University of East Anglia noted that "queues at polling stations is not the norm in UK election" but cautioned that "social media is very impressionistic".