Hot chocolate as thieves brazenly steal truck-load of the sweet stuff

Thieves brazenly stole a truck-load of chocolate from a factory in Austria.

They made off with a 20,000-tonne consignment after posing as the delivery firm chosen to transport it to Belgium.

The chocolate came from the Milka factory in Bludenz, western Austria, and was worth around €50,000, reported AFP.

The delivery of the chocolate was outsourced multiple times. One transport company hired a fake transportation company over the internet from the Czech Republic to complete the delivery, Austrian police inspector Stefan Eder told Euronews.

Eder said the truck had stolen number plates on it. He added that this was a difficult case since it was not limited to just Austria.

Milka was founded in Germany and 1901 and its biggest markets are in Europe. It belongs to the American company Mondelez International.

Euronews has reached out to the company for comment but they had not responded at the time of publication.

In 2016, the company generated more than $1.5 billion [roughly €1.3 billion] of revenues, according to its parent company.