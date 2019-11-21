Watch: Tigers freed from truck taste outdoor lifestyle at Polish zoo

Two tigers rescued last month from cramped cages in a truck have had their first taste of outdoor space, as they explored their new enclosure at the Polish zoo where they now live on Monday.

The tigers were among ten being transported from Italy to Russia when they were discovered at the Poland-Belarus border.

Maximus and Fenix, both males, have now found sanctuary at the private Zoo Canpol, close to the small Polish town of Czluchow.

Zoo owner Izabella Odejewska said she hardly recognises them from when they first arrived several weeks ago.

Previously, the pair had been kept in a smaller enclosure designed to help them overcome their fear and increase their trust in humans, Odejewska said.

Seven other tigers are currently in quarantine in a zoo in the western Polish city of Poznan. Dutch animal welfare charity Animal Advocacy and Protection has said it is hoping to move five of the tigers in Poznan to a shelter in southern Spain.

The tigers spent days stuck in cages on a truck at the border, having started their journey in Rome and travelled some 2,000 km. There were originally 10 tigers on board, but one died in transit.