Japan's second-largest city, Osaka, is a perfect blend of innovation and tradition.

A stop that shouldn't be missed if visiting the country.

We begin exploring the city in an unusual and unique way; via boat, in the company of captain of the Ofune-Camome sightseeing boat, Hiromi Nakano.

The boat runs all days of the year and a cruise lasts 1 or 2 hours.

"Osaka has different faces and when you watch it from the river you can have a global vision of the city," says Captain Hiromi.

"You have several routes but the best one is where you can observe the famous Osaka modern architecture and the bridges and also to watch the animated fun of typical Osaka neighbourhoods like Dōtonbori."

The boat stops at two different spots, where we can enjoy the magic of this vibrant city:

Our first stop is Nipponbashi, a must-go area for animation, video games, manga and 'cosplay.'

Cosplay is the practice of dressing up as a character from a film, a book or a manga.

In the cosplay centres, people can meet up, take pictures when all dressed up and have fun together.

To finish the day with a flourish, we head up to the top terrace of Umeda sky Building, from where you can have a stunning view of the city.