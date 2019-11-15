The new Commission under President-elect Ursula von der Leyen was supposed to start work on November 1st.

But the former German defense minister is quickly coming to realize that in Europe things don't work with military precision.

First, three commissioners-designate were rejected by the European Parliament: from Hungary and Romania and, to the great embarrassment of President Emmanuel Macron, from France.

Their replacements having their hearings this past week – with mixed results; two were confirmed, one has to suffer a second round of questioning.

And then there's Britain.

With political life paralyzed by the Brexit chaos, the minority Tory government refused to nominate a candidate for Commissioner which, by law, London is required to do as long as the UK is a member state.

A prod to @BorisJohnson for a commissioner. Frankly he won’t really care - there’s a lot to happen before these infringement procedures actually become anything... https://t.co/UylwDO3RBK — Jack Parrock (@jackeparrock) 14 November 2019

Prime Minister Boris Johnson doesn't care but as a matter of procedure, a legal case is being brought forward by the EU Commission.

Ursula von der Leyen is still hoping to take over on December 1st but her wish is far from certain to come true.