Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.
BREAKING NEWS

World

Syria's Assad - anybody will be able to run at 2021 election

By Reuters
Syria's Assad - anybody will be able to run at 2021 election
FILE PHOTO: Syria's President Bashar al-Assad speaks during a meeting with heads of local councils, in Damascus, Syria in this handout released by SANA on February 17, 2019. SANA/Handout via REUTERS -
Copyright
HANDOUT(Reuters)
Euronews logo
Text size Aa Aa

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said the Syrian presidential election in 2021 would be open to anybody who wants to run and that there would be numerous challengers for the presidency.

Assad, who made the comment in an interview broadcast on Monday on Russian state-funded television channel RT, faced two challengers at the 2014 election which he won by a landslide, but which his opponents dismissed as a charade.

“Last time we were three and this time of course we are going to have as much as they want to nominate. There are going to be numerous nominees,” Assad said.

(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Catherine Evans)

euronews provides breaking news articles from reuters as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. Articles appear on euronews.com for a limited time.