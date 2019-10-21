The Brief: New British MEP stands out amongst the rest

According to some, Magid Magid is one of coolest MEPs.

He is outspoken and unapologetic, but he's not everyone’s cup of tea.

The Somali-British Green smashing political stereotypes in Brussels.

After rising to national fame as mayor of his UK hometown of Sheffield, Magid is making his voice heard.

"Matteo Salvini is a coward, a coward because what kind of grown man watches a child drowning gasping for breath and turns his back," Magid said about the former Deputy Prime Minister of Italy.

He lives in an area most MEPs never set foot in and never intended to become a politician, but he saw problems with the politics in the United Kingdom.

"...when it came to the European elections that we weren't meant to have to begin with, it was like, you know what, I refuse to believe that the future authors of our country belong to the people like Boris Johnson or Nigel Farage, and I felt that we, as individuals, there were a lot more people that could be actually better than Farage and actually try to put a better vision of hope for the country," Magid explained.

When it comes to the issues he plans to tackle, Magid has a few priorities.

"Immigration, and probably let's be completely honest, bigger than Brexit, is the climate crisis. I think for me, It would be amazing and I would love the European Union to push every member states to make it a priority when it comes to their budgeting of tackling the climate crisis," he said.

Magid knows he's not like most politicians, but wants to represent what his community is really like.

"It is not that I like being different, I am different...everyone is different in their own rights. And it's important for people to see themselves in politicians, in their leaders. Well, look at my role when I was mayor of Sheffield, I was exactly the same, I have not changed, the environment has changed," Magid said.

Ditching the suits for statement t-shirts, caps and Doc Martens, he’s far from traditional.

And other news in brief...

Together EU Council President Donald Tusk and EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker were at the helm of the European Union for five years.

Now, as the end of their respective terms is approaching, both are facing different retirement prospects.

At 62, Tusk might stay in European politics after all.

His Polish home party officially nominated him to succeed Joseph Daul as president of the European People's Party (EPP), Europe's dominant center-right political family.

Tusk reportedly has the backing of many Christian Democratic leaders including Daul.

Tusk will decide in November.

In contrast, Juncker, who will turn 65 in December, will retire from public life and has said he wants to write a book.

His farewell address before the European Parliament this Tuesday will likely be his last high-profile speech.