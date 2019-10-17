"Veganity": World's largest vegan restaurant opened in Dubai

There is an undeniable trend towards a plant-based diet. In the UK, the number of vegans reportedly quadrupled between 2014 and 2018. Even fast-food giants are now offering vegan alternatives to meat. And here in Dubai, a restaurant billed as the world's largest vegan restaurant (‘Veganity’) has just opened its doors.

Veganity’s founder Sky Sommer’s business was borne of her desire to show people that having a plant-based diet does not have to be a sacrifice.

With over 200 dishes on the menu, everything from soul food to gourmet food are on offer. Sommer’s favourite dish is Molokhia; a recipe which has its roots in Ancient Egypt.

“It's actually the name of a leaf; a greeny leaf that looks like spinach. So you just put olive oil, onions and garlic and coriander. This is what gives it that kick. Tomato paste, white vinegar, vegetable stock. Once you add the molokhia and the tomato paste you just let it boil to render down a bit. It becomes a bit thick and then you just get a hand blender.”

Below we've provided a delicious Vegan recipe for you to try at home.

Recipe Laham Ajeen

Chop tomatoes x4

Diced onions x2

Garlic diced x8

Parsley chopped x1 bunch

Red capsicum small squares x1

Green capsicum small squares x1

Minced meat (TVP) 250g

Cook all together with 3-4 tablespoons of olive oil for around 10 minutes then add the spices below until they are well combined:

Paprika x 4 tablespoons

7 spices x 4 tablespoons

Garlic powder x 2 tablespoons

Vegan Worcester sauce x 1 tablespoons

Tomato paste x 4 tablespoons

Vegetable stock x 1 cup

Leave to marinate for up to 1 hour stirring it every 15 min till all liquids have dissolved then serve with half a lemon slice.

The dough

5 cups of flour of choice

2 cups water

Pinch of salt

Sieve the flour into a bowl

Add the salt

Slowly add the water bit by bit while mixing the dough, cover and let rest for 30 minutes in a cool place then roll out to a clean surface and need for 5 min. Then cut the dough into 3 inch balls and roll the dough to the desired shape, place it on a tray covered with greaseproof paper

Add the “Laham” mixture on top then place it in 180 degrees preheated oven for 30 min.