Watch: Take a ride through history at Spain's newest theme park

Forget rollercoasters, the Spanish Reconquista is the big draw at Spain's newest theme park.

The newly opened Puy du Fou park in Toledo delves into 1,500 years of Spanish history using theatrical reenactments.

Every night, 185 actors, stunt performers, acrobats and horsemen take on the roles of 2,000 characters in the open-air show, from Columbus to Don Quixote, Napoleon to Dalí.

The original Puy du Fou park was created by Philippe de Villiers – a French conservative Catholic politician – in the Vendée region of western France in 1977. It has become the most popular theme park in France after Disneyland Paris, with more than two million visitors every year. In 2018 it was named as the best park in Europe by TripAdvisor clients.

As well as expanding to Spain, plans are underway for a similar theme park in China.

Stuntman Adrian Padilla left the Spanish TV series "La Casa de Papel" (House of Paper) to work at the park. He said: "The truth is that this is a great opportunity for the stuntmen because it allows you to perform many different things: to set fire to yourself, high falls, horse riding."

The second phase of the €242 million park is set to open in 2021, introducing three period villages, 300 animals and more than 30 extra hectares.

Puy du Fou says it will create direct employment in 2019 for 87 people, and for 876 in 2028. In addition, it will enable the initial creation of 2,453 jobs indirectly in Spain, rising to 3,329 in 2028.