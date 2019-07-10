Aviation tax: Which EU countries charge passengers?

France will introduce an eco-tax on airlines flying out of the country, which is expected to raise around €180 million from 2020, transport minister Elisabeth Borne said on Tuesday.

The tax will vary depending on the length of the flight, its destination, and on the class (economy or business).

Flights within France or the EU will be taxed €1.50, economy flights out of the EU will be taxed €3, while the price of the tax for business class flights within the EU will stand at €9. It will go up to €18 for business class flights outside the EU.

The tax will be applied to all companies taking off from a French airport, except for flights to Corsica, French overseas departments and territories, and connecting flights, the transport minister said. The measure will be included in France's 2020 budget.

Other EU countries before France have gone down that route.

The Netherlands

The Dutch government presented a draft law in May that plans for the January 1, 2021 introduction of a €7 tax on every plane ticket departing from the country.

The measure would also establish a tax on air cargo transport of up to €3.85 per tonne of cargo, with a lower rate for quieter aircraft. It should raise €200 million, according to a statement from the Dutch government.

The 2021 deadline was set to allow enough time for a potential EU-wide law to be introduced, which would nullify the need for a national law, the statement also explained.

Sweden

A similar tax exists in Sweden since April 2018, which applies to commercial flights — of more than ten passengers — departing from a Swedish airport.

The rate also depends on the flight's final destination. If the plane is EU-bound, each passenger is taxed €6 but if it travels outside the bloc, then the tax rises to about €25.

Germany

An aviation tax came into effect in 2011 and applies to passenger flights departing from Germany.

For destinations in EU member states, EU candidate countries, European Free Trade Association members and third countries within the same distance, the rate is €8.

It rises to €25 for destinations under 6,000 km away while it stands at €42 for destinations of more than 6,000 km.