Cool off and relax on white sands and swim in warm turquoise sea – visit Varadero in Cuba

There are many tropical beaches with international renown but Varadero is undoubtedly one of the most famous in the world.

It's a length of land of sublime beauty that extends along 22 kilometres in the Peninsula of Hicacos, in the province of Matanzas - Varadero is pure Caribbean.

A warm sea of turquoise with miles of fine white sand make this part of the island a true paradise. It's a gift from nature to enjoy rest, sport and adventure.

Sailing in its crystalline sea is an unparalleled pleasure. Activities such as kite-surf or sailing are booming. The possibilities of leisure in this natural spa are infinite.

Kenia Borges, Campeona Cocteles, (Champion Cocktails) said, "The people who come to our island to enjoy our nature; our beaches; we give them some flavour, some 'cubanía’ in our cocktails that are deeply rooted in the history of Cuban culture."

History is linked to Ernest Hemingway who popularized the island's most acclaimed cocktails. Varadero is a luxury holiday destination where culture, leisure, and nature merge to offer the best of Cuba.