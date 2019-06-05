German candidate for EU top job re-elected to lead EPP

Manfred Weber has been re-elected leader of the European People's Party in the European Parliament.

The German Christian Democrat MEP secured 156 out of 160 votes from his colleagues on Wednesday. The centre-right grouping, also known as EPP, remains the largest group in the hemicycle, although suffered losses in the recent European elections.

Weber's sights remain set on taking the EU Commission presidency under the lead candidate system.

Hungary's Fidesz MEPs supported the re-election of Weber. It marks a major U-turn by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, who has repeatedly said Weber violated Hungarians and is, therefore, not suited to lead as EU Commission president.