Prince Harry cancels next week's trip to Amsterdam as world awaits royal baby

Britain's Prince Harry ratcheted up the excitement about the royal baby on Friday after it was announced that his trip to the Netherlands next week was postponed.

The Duke of Sussex was expected to travel solo to the Netherlands on May 8th for a 48-hour visit. He was scheduled to spend the first day in Amsterdam and the second in the Hague to launch the Invictus Games scheduled to be held there next year.

But the royal family said on Friday, just two days after the trip was first announced by Buckingham Palace, that the visit had been cut short by a day and that the prince would only visit the Hague on May 9.

"Due to the logistical planning for the travelling press to cover visits and engagements by The Royal Family, we have taken the decision to postpone," a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said in a statement.

The Duke's father, Prince Charles, will visit Germany from May 7 to May 10, under the request of the Foreign Office, where he will meet with German Chancellor Angella Merkel.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will also be travelling on May 8 for a visit to Wales.

'Sharing the excitement'

The Duchess of Sussex, former US actress Meghan Markle, went on maternity leave in mid-March and is now thought to be overdue.

The couple revealed they were expecting in October just hours before reaching Australia, where they were travelling for their first overseas visit as a married couple.

Most of the details, including where the birth would take place, have been kept under wraps with the Palace only revealing that the due date was in spring. In a statement last month, the expecting parents said that they "look forward to sharing the excitement once they have had an opportunity to celebrate privately as a family."