Is Europe working?

This week, as every year, workers around Europe celebrated International Labour Day.

For Trade Unions, an opportunity to voice grievances and fight for their rights.

We looked into how workplaces impact on human health and the fight to recognise

Euronews correspondent Sandor Zsiros investigated claims of EU funds disappearing.

It's election time and the candidates have stepped up their campaigns tremendously.

At Euronews, we invited all lead candidates to answer your questions.

This week, it was the turn of Violeta Tomic from Slovenia, the candidate of the European Left.

On Monday, the Environment ministers of the G7 countries meet in the French city of Metz to prepare the upcoming G7 summit in Biarritz.

Also on Monday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo begins his European tour in Finland.

Over the next three day he will meet EU leaders, including Angela Merkel and Theresa May.

And on Thursday, the heads of state and government of the EU come together in Sibiu for an informal summit, where they set the priorities for the future of Europe.

This week's last word comes from Hungary's foreign minister on charges EU funds disappear in the country.