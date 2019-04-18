Aegean Group CEO on Greece's Tempi Tunnels: "This is an investment for the future"

The construction of the Tempi section of the A1 highway has connected the north and south of Greece. Bypassing a dangerous national road, it will boost mobility and the national economy. The Aegean Group is managing the highway, Euronews spoke to its CEO Dimitrios Gatsonis.

"This is an investment for the future, after completing the new section of the tunnels, we saw a traffic boost of around 20% in the last two years. This is very encouraging,"

"We do take care of the impact on the environment of our motorway operations, so we have invested more than 4 million in LED technology on the motorway lighting, and by doing so we were able to reduce the energy consumption by more than 60% and the CO2 emission by more than 40%,"

"The first time I drove on this motorway, I was a child and with my father, between Athens and Thessaloniki. To be honest, I did not feel very safe. We have been stopping from time to time, we have been paying tolls, but the motorway was not in good condition. After many decades and being able with my team to deliver this new motorway to the users and to the public I feel happy. Every time I drive on this motorway I feel safe."