15th European Day of Remembrance of victims of terrorism

The European Commission has commemorated the 15th European Day of Remembrance for the victims of terrorism.

Victims of terrorism, victim associations and first responders shared their stories and experiences with EU and Member States' representatives.

The European Day of Remembrance of Victims of Terrorism was established after the Madrid Bombings in 2004.

Each year since 2005, Europe remembers the victims of terrorist atrocities on this date.

The EU has put in place a legal framework to protect victims across Europe through an EU-wide compensation scheme.