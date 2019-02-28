From Japan to Bhutan: improving resilience against earthquakes

Bhutan is known for valuing its Gross National Happiness and its stunning traditional architecture. But maintaining both in one of the world's most seismically active regions, the Himalayas, remains a major challenge. In 2015, an earthquake in nearby Nepal killed thousands of people.

Two-thirds of all dwellings across Bhutan are built with stone or packed earth. For that reason, the kingdom, with the help of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), is conducting stress tests on buildings.

In this edition of Global Japan, we look at how Japanese scientists are working with their local colleagues in the Himalayan country to reinforce and retrofit traditional architecture to better withstand the next ''big one.''

To watch the full episode, click on the video link above.