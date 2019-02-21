The satellite keeping a safe eye on Earth

From mapping the planet to tracking climate change, Japan's Daichi-2 satellite is making a huge contribution when it comes to observing the Earth.

In addition to monitoring melting Arctic Sea ice, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency's satellite is able to check on land deformities, vegetation and the health of forests around the world, in all weather conditions, day and night.

In this episode of Global Japan we look at how the technology was quickly deployed to help Indonesian authorities in the wake of the massive earthquake and tsunami on the island of Sulawesi in September last year.