Some hundreds of migrants sleep rough on a muddy field in Velika Kladusa, in northwestern Bosnia. Euronews spoke to Muhammad from Iran, considering to go back to his home country after having been cheated by some people smuggler. Confronted with harsh conditions alongside the Bosnian-Croatian border and with real difficulties to cross the external border of the European Union, Muhammad wants to continue his studies back home in Iran. But first he has to convince his cousin.