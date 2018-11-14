The EU has launched a website called What Europe Does for Me listing hundreds of projects across Europe that have been financed wholly or in part by the EU. The site can be searched by location, social group, profession and interest activity.
"When nationally-funded institutions like the NHS are preparing for 'all situations', we should take this as a sign that things may get significantly worse."Robbie Toan Operations Director at Assured Pharmacy
"The UK government maintains that it is fully committed to the Good Friday Agreement whilst simultaneously contesting the treaty through the courts. It reassures both the Irish government and EU that it will uphold its commitments whilst fighting to break them."Emma DeSouza Immigration and citizens' rights campaigner
"Rising global uncertainty and a widening U.S. yield differential with other economies provide support, but an elevated valuation may constrain further gains"Richard Turnill global chief investment strategist with BlackRock, wrote in a research note.
"The EPP did not choose wisely. When the votes were counted, Weber had won an overwhelming victory. The EPP rejected the candidate of European democratic values in favor of the long-time autocrat appeaser."R. Daniel Kelemen Professor of Political Science and Law, and Jean Monnet Chair in European Union Politics, Rutgers University, USA
"Trump’s strategy flopped in House races. House elections were held everywhere, and his red state rallies only alienated voters in affluent suburbs. It's likely to fail again in 2020."Bill Schneider Professor at the Schar School of Policy and Government at George Mason University
"When nationally-funded institutions like the NHS are preparing for 'all situations', we should take this as a sign that things may get significantly worse."Robbie Toan Operations Director at Assured Pharmacy
"The UK government maintains that it is fully committed to the Good Friday Agreement whilst simultaneously contesting the treaty through the courts. It reassures both the Irish government and EU that it will uphold its commitments whilst fighting to break them."Emma DeSouza Immigration and citizens' rights campaigner
"Rising global uncertainty and a widening U.S. yield differential with other economies provide support, but an elevated valuation may constrain further gains"Richard Turnill global chief investment strategist with BlackRock, wrote in a research note.
"The EPP did not choose wisely. When the votes were counted, Weber had won an overwhelming victory. The EPP rejected the candidate of European democratic values in favor of the long-time autocrat appeaser."R. Daniel Kelemen Professor of Political Science and Law, and Jean Monnet Chair in European Union Politics, Rutgers University, USA
"Trump’s strategy flopped in House races. House elections were held everywhere, and his red state rallies only alienated voters in affluent suburbs. It's likely to fail again in 2020."Bill Schneider Professor at the Schar School of Policy and Government at George Mason University
What Europe does for me: new website launches on how EU money gets spent