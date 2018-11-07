The walking garden

According to International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN), in a recent report, 26,000 species are threatened with extinction today. The IUCN so-called 'Red List' is the most comprehensive, objective global approach for evaluating the extinction risk of plant and animal species since the 1950s.

Currently, seed banking is the most commonly practised way of conserving plants outside of their natural habitats. They work as an 'insurance policy' against extinction - especially for those that are rare, endemic and economically important - so that they can be protected and used for the future.