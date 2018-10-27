Clocks go back tonight - but time could be running out for daylight saving

The clocks go back in Europe tonight - and it could be for the last time.

It’s at 3.00am on Sunday that the change takes place, giving Europeans an extra lie-in and a little more light in the morning.

In the recent era the habit dates from the 70s, but the energy saving idea itself goes back much further.

"Time change is not that recent,” says Pascal Paul from Kronos watches. “Obviously, history says it started at the time of World War I to save coal and then in 1976 at the time of the oil crisis, but when you look closer, Benjamin Franklin proposed the idea in 1784 to save candles."

But the European Union is considering ending the practice after nearly four million citizens voted against it in an online poll. If the decision-making wheels turn fast enough, the change might just be in place by this time next year.