Pizza pop-up museum opens in NYC

New York's pop-up Museum of Pizza in Brooklyn delights pizza fans with interactive experiences of all things cheesy.

"The Museum of Pizza is a place to celebrate knowledge, discovery and pop culture around the world of pizza," said the museum's founder, Kareem Rahma. "The reason we started it is because pizza is really like, for everyone. It's really kind of the universal thread of food. It's almost a Frankenstein of everything put together. It's a great excuse to get out of the house and have a good time for the sake of having a good time. When you think about pizza, it's not that serious."

The museum has various immersive Instagrammable displays like a pizza beach, a room with fake dripping cheese hanging from the ceiling, a room where visitors throw empty pizza boxes and a pizza parlor where patrons can get a slice. The $35 pizza experience runs through November 18.