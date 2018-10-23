Italian Deputy Prime Luigi Di Maio has called for a "new European group" to campaign in the upcoming European Parliamentary elections 2019.
Italy's Di Maio calls for 'new European group' for 2019 elections
Di Maio, along with Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte and founder of the 5-Star Movement Beppe Grillo, addressed thousands of supporters in central Rome at a rally of their movement.
Di Maio said the 5-Star Movement must create a European group that focused "less on banks and more on people", and the new grouping shouldn't lean to the left or the right.
It is the latest in a string of new political groupings that are hoping to shake up the European scene in next May's elections.