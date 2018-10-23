BREAKING NEWS

Italy's Di Maio calls for 'new European group' for 2019 elections

Italian Deputy Prime Luigi Di Maio has called for a "new European group" to campaign in the upcoming European Parliamentary elections 2019.

Di Maio, along with Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte and founder of the 5-Star Movement Beppe Grillo, addressed thousands of supporters in central Rome at a rally of their movement.

Di Maio said the 5-Star Movement must create a European group that focused "less on banks and more on people", and the new grouping shouldn't lean to the left or the right.

It is the latest in a string of new political groupings that are hoping to shake up the European scene in next May's elections.