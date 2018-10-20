Can a sandwich be sexist? The internet is divided

The argument over whether or not pineapple and other toppings belong on a pizza may continue to be a topic of conversation on social media for years to come, but a sandwich is the latest food riling up people.

The point of contention was about whether one specific sandwich is sexist or not — and it ignited an international food fight on the internet.

On Tuesday, Amy Lamé, a London DJ and radio personality, noticed that a sandwich at Waitrose, a popular grocery chain in the U.K., created a pre-made sandwich called The Gentleman's Smoked Chicken Caesar Roll.

Lamé noticed that the name only gave a shout out to males and pointed out its "gender specific" title on Twitter.