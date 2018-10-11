Parents are using 'no touching' signs to prevent strangers from touching infants

New parents know how hard it can be keeping strangers' dirty paws off their infants. It seems like every person in the grocery store or bank needs to grab your baby's hand or rub her head. Enter the latest diversionary technique: "NO TOUCHING" signs that parents have been placing on the car seats and strollers to ward off the unwanted handling of their children.

Several months ago the Facebook mothering community Breastfeeding Mama Talkposted a picture of a car seat with a sign that said "NO TOUCHING. Your germs at too BIG for me," and asked its followers if they would use the signs. The response was overwhelming.

"Don't touch other people or their children. It's creepy. Don't be creepy," Heather from Breastfeeding Mama Talk wrote, starting the debate.