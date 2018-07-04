BREAKING NEWS

BREAKING NEWS

Cult

Dior Haute Couture goes retro in Paris

Now Reading:

Dior Haute Couture goes retro in Paris

Dior Haute Couture goes retro in Paris
Text size Aa Aa

Fashion house Christian Dior went back to basics in Paris this week, presenting a deliberately paired-down Haute Couture collection.

The aim: to bring the focus back to craftmanship over flashy fashion.

Many of Dior's classic looks were revamped for the show - with shin-length full-skirts and a powdery pallette recalling Dior's signature 50s style.

Giambattista Valli went to the other extreme, presenting a collection rich with volume, texture and colour.

Valli says the show was inspired by avant-garde painter Francis Picabia and the free-spirited women in his life.

Only a handful of labels can call themselves 'Haute Couture' with major brands including

Louis Vuitton and Saint Laurent absent from the club. To qualify, houses have to have a presence in Paris, employ at least 20 people and make hand-made collections for private clients.

More from Cult