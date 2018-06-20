[Watch:] "Not a major breakthrough" - Good Morning Europe analyses Merkel-Macron talks

In a picturesque setting, just outside Berlin, the French and German leaders put on a display of friendship and unity, as they held long-awaited talks on refugee policy, security and a eurozone budget.

Paris has been pressing Berlin for months to reach an accord on crisis-proofing the EU.

We know that despite historic resistance from Germany, an agreement has been reached to push forward with a eurozone budget. It's something French President Emmanuel Macron also seemed to make concessions on.

Now German Chancellor Angela Merkel says the leaders are "opening a new chapter", but exactly what was agreed remains vague.

Following the meeting, Merkel said "Our goal is to keep Europe from becoming more divided".

We'll have to wait until at least the end of the year to find out just what that means.

In the meantime, though, we'll leave you with the above video, in which journalist Stefan De Vries analyses what impact, if any, the agreement will have on the eurozone budget.

