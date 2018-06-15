Chickens roaming amok on Monaco’s rooftops? This, along with the gardening of vegetables, is what happens in one neighbourhood that includes some of the world's most expensive apartments. The setup is proof that gardening can be done almost anywhere — and even if you happen to live an urban, luxurious city. The trend of urban gardening has been reclaiming concrete-covered space in the microstate on the French Riviera.
Organic gardening on the rooftops of Monaco
Organic gardening on the rooftops of Monaco
The Terre de Monaco project is the brainchild of ex-model Jessica Sbaraglia. After studying permaculture, she developed her urban gardens among the world's most expensive apartments. That is where some of her clients live, but she serves a Michelin-starred restaurant as well.
Watch Jessica tell her inspiring story by clicking on the video above.
If you are interested in organic cuisine, watch our video about the place, once called the world's most sustainable restaurant.
And stick with us for more videos about travelling, culture and cuisine around Europe on Living it.