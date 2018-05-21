Exploring Taste of Paris, the festival of gastronomy in Paris

During four days, Taste of Paris brought together la crème de la crème of chefs, producers and suppliers of French cuisine beneath the glass dome of the Grand Palais in Paris. The event, which was launched 14 years ago at Somerset House in London, has become one of the most prominent gastronomic festivals in the world, covering more than 20 cities including Milan, Chicago, and Cape Town.

The Parisian version, which received more than 30.000 visitors, hosted pop-up restaurants offering mini portions of grand dishes made by award-winningchefs at a very affordable price; from 4 to 12 euros for courses that cost at least 100 euros in real life. The other highlight of the event is the possibility to meet directly with them.