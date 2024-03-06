By Euronews Travel

Our guide is updated as soon as a new European strike is announced.

Strikes are a regular occurrence in Europe, as employees withhold their labour to fight for better pay and conditions.

Walkouts are sometimes planned months ahead but others are announced last minute, showing that it always pays to check before you travel.

Luckily, we have gathered all of the strike information together below.

Read on to find out where and when are walkouts taking place.

If your flight or train is cancelled or delayed, you will be entitled to a new ticket or compensation. Read our guide for the full details.

Germany: Nationwide transport strike in March

Passenger trains in Germany will be hit by strikes on Thursday 7 March.

The 35-hour walkout is being staged by the GDL train drivers' trade union after negotiations on pay and working hours broke down. Disruption to passenger services will begin at 2am on Thursday and last until 1pm on Friday.

The union has warned that strikes without notice will become more common.

The industrial action follows walkouts on local transport earlier this month led by trade union Ver.di.

Frankfurt cancels flights as Lufthansa strike hits Germany

Air travel in Germany will also be hit by strikes on 7-8 March as Lufthansa ground staff walk out.

Disruption is expected to begin at 4am on Thursday and last until 7am on Saturday, with flight delays and cancellations possible. Frankfurt Airport has cancelled all departures on Thursday.

Trade union Ver.di is seeking pay rises for its members. The next round of negotiations is due to take place on 13 March.

Spain: Renfe train drivers' strikes called off

Members of the Spanish Union of Railway Drivers (SEMAF) have called off strikes planned in March after reaching an agreement.

The multi-day strike was called over non-compliance with contract clauses concerning working hours and the freezing of the drivers' employment plan. It would have affected Renfe trains across Spain.

UK: Border Force strikes threatened over Easter

The end of the Easter holidays could be marred by travel chaos in the UK as Border Force workers threaten to walk out.

PCS union members are being balloted on strike action in a dispute over working hours and conditions. The outcome of the ballot is expected on 22 March, with potential strikes taking place no earlier than 5 April.

The walkouts could cause long queues and delays at London's Heathrow Airport.

Italy: Nationwide strike to hit air and train travel

A 24-hour nationwide strike in Italy on 8 March is set to hit airlines, trains, ferries and public transport.

Both public and private transport operators will be affected, causing major travel disruption across the country.

Milan will face further disruption on 22 March as the city's public transport workers stage a 24-hour strike affecting the metro, buses and trams.

Strikes to hit Italy's Verona airport

Passengers travelling through Verona’s Villafranca airport on 22 March may face disruption as air traffic controllers go on strike.

The walkout, which will last from 10am until 6pm, coincides with a strike by Air Dolomiti cabin staff that is likely to disrupt flights between Italy and Germany.

Train strikes in Italy in March

Italy’s state-owned railway company Ferrovie dello Stato (FS) will be hit by strikes on 23-24 March, cuasing disruption on local, regional and long distance trains.

The walkout will begin in the evening of 23 March and last for 24 hours. Trenitalia and Trenord will be severely affected but will run a guaranteed minimal timetable.

An additional nationwide railway strike on 13 March will disrupt trains as track maintenance staff stage an eight-hour walkout.

France: Seven-month strike notice could hit Paris Olympics

Disruption is expected on the Ile-de-France bus and metro network as CGT-RATP has announced a seven-month strike notice from 5 February to 9 September.

Workers at the state-owned public transport company say they are walking out over pay. Strikes could hit during the Paris 2024 Olympics if a deal is not reached.

