Frankfurt, Munich, Berlin, Cologne-Bonn, Düsseldorf, Hamburg and Stuttgart airports will all be affected.

Flights to and from Germany will be grounded tomorrow (Tuesday) and Wednesday, with 200,000 passengers likely to be affected.

From 4am on Tuesday to 7.10am on Wednesday, 80-90% of Lufthansa flights will be cancelled.

The cancellations will affect Frankfurt and Munich, Lufthansa's two main hubs, as well as Berlin, Duesseldorf, Hamburg, Cologne-Bonn and Stuttgart airports.

Lufthansa has advised passengers not to travel to the airport unless you know your flight is still scheduled to depart.

It is the second time this month that a strike has caused mass flight cancellations for Lufthansa.

How to find out if your flight is cancelled

In a statement, Lufthansa say: "Passengers who are affected by flight cancellations as a result of the Verdi strike will be informed by email or via the Lufthansa app.

We regret the inconvenience this strike might cause you."

You can also keep eye on Lufthansa's X account for further updates.

Lufthansa strike: Can you get a refund?

Lufthansa have said: "Flights that have been canceled due to the strike can be rebooked free of charge at http://lufthansa.com, in the Lufthansa app or via the service centers."

They also say: "Due to the strike, the rebooking desks are unfortunately not staffed."

If your flight is domestic, you can get a voucher for an equivalent train journey via the Lufthansa website.

Under EU rules, you are entitled to a full refund if your flight is cancelled.

Why is the Lufthansa strike happening?

The Ver.di union announced the warning strike yesterday.

Warning strikes are a tactic used by unions to warn that longer strikes could follow if demands are not met.

The union is seeking pay raises of 12.5%, or at least €500 more per month, in negotiations for about 25,000 employees, including check-in, aircraft handling, maintenance and freight staff.

A round of talks on 12 February produced no agreement. More negotiations are scheduled for Wednesday.