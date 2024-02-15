By Portia Jones

The Netflix hit follows a will-they-wont-they couple for 20 years across dreamy European destinations.

A 14-part adaptation of David Nicholls' best-selling novel 'One Day' has been a surprise smash for Netflix, with viewers hooked on the 'will-they-won't-they drama between two friends.

The bittersweet love story follows the lives of Emma Morley and Dexter Mayhew (played by Ambika Mod and Leo Woodall), who meet on 15 July, 1988, the day of their graduation from the University of Edinburgh.

Drawing on the source material novel, the Netflix show focuses on their intertwined lives by revisiting the same date, 15 July every year, for the next 20 years.

One Day spans the years of Em and Dex's relationship and the many places they travel to, both together and apart.

Where was Netflix One Day filmed?

The on-off couple navigate the complexities of adulthood, love, and friendship in a series of locations from Wolverhampton and London to Rome and Greece.

According to Netflix, "With every location in the UK and beyond, the goal was to always make you see the place through Em and Dex's eyes, rather than a more touristy view of the landmarks."

Viewers who've binged the series are now wondering where the swoon-worthy series was filmed so they can indulge in a spot of set-jetting - flying off to see where a favourite TV show or movie was filmed.

Here are some UK and European locations where the endearing love story was filmed that you can visit.

Edinburgh Castle, Scotland

The series starts and ends in Edinburgh, Scotland, so filming on location in the historic city was important to the production.

Em and Dex first meet at the University of Edinburgh's Old College at their graduation night party. ‘One Day’ was filmed on the University campus and on real streets, adding an air of authenticity to the show.

In an Episode 14 flashback scene, they share a romantic kiss in front of Edinburgh Castle.

The dreamy location where the couple shares an intimate moment before going their separate ways is the Vennel Steps - a favourite spot among tourists known for its incredible castle views.

Primrose Hill, London

The series was filmed all over the UK, including Hertfordshire, London’s Savoy Hotel, King's Cross station, and beautiful Primrose Hill.

In the London Borough of Camden, Primrose Hill is where Em and Dex share wine in paper cups as Emma bemoans her life's path so far.

The couple contemplates life on its namesake hill, an expansive green space with open grassy slopes and scattered trees, as they look out over the expansive cityscape horizon.

Ambika Mod, left, and Leo Woodall in a scene from the mini-series "One Day." Teddy Cavendish/ 2022 Netflix, Inc.

Arthur's Seat in Edinburgh

This is one of the series's most important locations as it holds a special meaning for Em and Dex, who hike to the top on the first day they meet.

Arthur's Seat appears later in the film as an older Dexter visits the steep hill with his daughter Jasmine, and they reminisce about the first night he spent with Em.

According to Netflix's behind-the-scenes Tudum site, the ‘One Day’ production team hiked all the way up to the top of Arthur's Seat in Edinburgh's Holyrood Park.

Rising to a height of approximately 251 meters (823 feet), Arthur's Seat offers impressive panoramic views of Edinburgh and its surrounding areas, making it a popular destination for locals and tourists.

"Arthur's Seat is just so cinematic," says the series' lead director and associate producer Molly Manners.

The creative team wanted viewers to feel like they were looking out at the city with Em and Dex, with their futures stretching out ahead. "Even though it's specific, it feels quite universal," says Manners.

Paros Island, Greece

In episode 4, Emma and Dexter go on a drama-filled holiday to Paros – a charming Greek island in the heart of the Cyclades archipelago in the Aegean Sea.

Paros is also home to picturesque villages packed with Cycladic charm that viewers can catch a glimpse of.

Parikia, the island's capital and main port, featured in the show; it has pretty, whitewashed buildings adorned with colourful bougainvillaea, narrow cobblestone streets, and a lively waterfront promenade lined with tavernas and cafes.

The series also filmed on the island's beaches and at the Naoussa Harbour.

During one particularly poignant scene, Dex tells Em, "I fancy you", as they skinny dip in the moonlit waters of Paros before following up with, "My problem is….I fancy pretty much everyone."

Filming also took place on Paros Island, Greece Canva

Rome, Italy

In episode two, Dex (now working as a teacher) cavorts with his students in Rome while Em performs in a rather dreary touring drama group in England.

According to Condé Nast Traveller, the hotel where Dexter meets his equally charismatic mother (played by Essie Davis) was filmed at two hotels near Piazza Navona. The terrace is part of the Bio Hotel Raphaël on Largo Febo, while the entrance where Dex says goodbye to his parents is the Campo de' Fiori, on Via del Biscione.

Lead director Manners knew that One Day's Rome in Episode 2 needed to feel colourful and vibrant and to contrast Emma's lacklustre drama experience in Wolverhampton.

"We wanted to get this real sense of place and scale, but not to be in any way obvious or clichéd in terms of the places that we went." (You won't glimpse the famous Spanish Steps or the Colosseum in this episode.)

Paris, France

Dexter arrives in Paris in episode 12, where Emma has relocated. They stroll along Rue Pierre Semard near the Gare du Nord before stopping for a heart-to-heart on Passerelle Emmanuelle Riva, an iron bridge across Canal St Martin. They eventually reach Emma's flat in the 13th arrondissement on Rue des Gobelins.

Rue des Gobelins has historical significance tied to the Gobelins Manufactory, a renowned tapestry factory that dates back to the 17th century. The Gobelins Manufactory has a long-standing tradition of producing exquisite tapestries, carpets, and textiles for the French royal court.

Beyond its historical connections, Rue des Gobelins is a lively street with a mix of shops, cafes, and cultural institutions. Strolling along the street, you can explore a range of establishments, from traditional bakeries to contemporary art galleries.

Scenes from the show were also filmed in Paris Canva

Hatfield House in Hertfordshire

Hatfield House, located in Hertfordshire in England, was also featured in the series. The reception following Tilly's wedding was filmed here, and Emma was also seen strolling through Lime Walk in the West Garden.

It's a popular film location as scenes from Netflix's Bridgerton and spin-off series Queen Charlotte were also shot here.

The historic house is a magnificent example of Jacobean architecture and English heritage. Built in the early 17th century, the house is renowned for its design, historical significance, and extensive grounds.

One of the most notable aspects of Hatfield House is its rich historical associations. The house has strong ties to the Tudor dynasty, as it was the childhood home of Queen Elizabeth I.

At Hatfield House in 1558, Elizabeth learned of her accession to the throne following the death of her half-sister, Queen Mary I. The Great Hall, where this historic event is said to have occurred, remains one of the house's most cherished rooms.

You can visit the House and the Gardens to relive your favourite scenes from One Day and Queen Charlotte.

Hatfield House is currently closed for the season but will re-open in May 2024 on selected days of the week. A family ticket for Hatfield House, Garden, Park and Woodland Walks costs £66.