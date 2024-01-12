By Euronews Travel

When, where and what disruption you can expect.

Strikes are a regular occurrence in Europe, as employees withhold their labour to fight for better pay and conditions.

Walkouts are sometimes planned months ahead but others are announced last minute, showing that it always pays to check before you travel.

Luckily, we have gathered all of the strike information together below.

Read on to find out where and when are walkouts taking place.

If your flight or train is cancelled or delayed, you will be entitled to a new ticket or compensation. Read our guide for the full details.

Belgium: Weekend strike at Brussels Airlines

Pilots working for Brussels Airlines have announced a 24-hour strike on Saturday 13 January starting at 5am. The last-minute walkout has been called over non-wage benefits and inflation.

It is unclear what disruption it will cause, but if you are flying with the Belgian flag carrier on the strike date you are advised to contact them about delays and cancellations.

Spain: Airport security staff strikes in Alicante

Private security staff at Alicante-Elche airport are striking over working conditions and pay.

Ilunion Seguridad employees will walk out on 1-14 January.

Strike action will take place for two hours each day, from 8.45-9.45am and from 6-7pm, affecting security controls and baggage handling.

UK: London Tube strikes called off

Strikes planned on the London Underground between 8-12 January have been called off thanks to a last minute pay deal.

The four-day walkout was suspended just 20 minutes before it was due to start after London Mayor Sadiq Khan produced a "significantly improved" pay offer.

Some disruption could still be seen on Monday due to the last minute nature of the cancellation.

Northern Ireland public transport strike

Public transport workers will join a mass strike day in Northern Ireland on 18 January.

The walkout over pay improvements will involve bus, rail and ferry staff, among other public sectors.

Italy: Nationwide public transport strike in Italy

A 24-hour public transport strike will hit Italy nationwide on 24 January. It could cause significant disruption for commuters using buses, trams and subways but is not expected to impact regional and long distance trains.

On the same day, air traffic controllers are set to walk out from 1-5pm, potentially causing delays and cancellations for travellers flying to and from Italy.

Germany: Train drivers announce open-ended strikes

Train drivers in Germany will walk out from 10-12 January, with further strikes expected in 2024.

Train drivers will walk out from 2am on Wednesday to 5pm on Friday, causing serious disruptions, while freight workers will start on Tuesday at 6pm.

Workers are in a long running dispute with train operator Deutsche Bahn over hours, pay and working conditions.

German Train Drivers’ Union (GDL) sprang a 'warning strike' on the country's public transport system in December. Deutsche Bahn has since accused GDL of conflict of interest, saying it acts as an employer and a union at the same time after forming a temporary worker cooperative.

If backed by the court, the allegations will mean GDL can no longer conclude collective agreements with railway companies.

In the meantime, 'open-ended strikes' could hit Germany's rail network in the coming months.

