Palace of Versailles evacuated after bomb threat

Visitors queue in the courtyard of the Chateau de Versailles, outside Paris, France, 19 September, 2023.
Visitors queue in the courtyard of the Chateau de Versailles, outside Paris, France, 19 September, 2023. Copyright AP Photo/Christophe Ena
By Ruth Wright
The incident happened at 10.30am this morning.

The Palace of Versailles has been evacuated following a bomb threat.

The popular tourist attraction, just outside Paris, carried out the evacuation at 10.30am this morning.

Palace authorities took to X, formerly Twitter, announcing: 'We are evacuating visitors from the monument and we will reopen as soon as the checks have been carried out,' wrote the Palace of Versailles on X (former Twitter).

It is not the first time the historic building has been targeted with a bomb threat.

On eight day in October, the building was evacuated seven times after bomb threats which turned out to be false.

