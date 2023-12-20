The incident happened at 10.30am this morning.

The Palace of Versailles has been evacuated following a bomb threat.

The popular tourist attraction, just outside Paris, carried out the evacuation at 10.30am this morning.

Palace authorities took to X, formerly Twitter, announcing: 'We are evacuating visitors from the monument and we will reopen as soon as the checks have been carried out,' wrote the Palace of Versailles on X (former Twitter).

It is not the first time the historic building has been targeted with a bomb threat.

On eight day in October, the building was evacuated seven times after bomb threats which turned out to be false.