Angola has passed a resolution granting visa-free entry for 90-days to nationals from over 90 countries. There are 35 European countries on the list.

The announcement comes as Angola has been working hard to open its tourism industry, with famous tourist attractions including the Sub-Saharan Namib desert and the Calandula Falls.

Angolan visas have been notoriously hard to obtain due to complex administrative procedures and high costs. But now - Germany, Spain, Great Britain, Italy and Portugal - are among the European countries on the list for 90 day visa-free visits.

TAAG Angola Airlines - Angola's state-owned airline - has also been seeking to expand its European flight destinations.

The airline currently offers daily flights connecting Madrid and Lisbon to Angola's capital, Luanda. Flights from London Gatwick airport to Luana are also set to be reinstated from 14 December.

Over the last decade, Angola has experienced rapid growth as it has increased the exploitation of its vast natural resources.

The former colony was granted independence by Portugal in 1975, but this was followed by a 27 year civil war which came to an end in 2002.

Its efforts to focus on oil production and diamond mining have significantly boosted the economy, with the country's GDP reaching $117.88 billion in 2023.