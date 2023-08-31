By Euronews Travel with Reuters

Some action is timed to coincide with France's Rugby World Cup.

Europe is a hive of strike action right now, with many employees unhappy that sky-high inflation has not been matched by higher wages.

Walkouts are planned all over Europe, showing that it always pays to check before you travel.

Luckily, we have gathered all of the strike information together below.

Read on to find out where and when are walkouts taking place.

If your flight or train is cancelled or delayed, you will be entitled to a new ticket or compensation. Read our guide for the full details.

France: Air traffic control union calls for September and October strikes

France's largest union for air traffic controllers (SNCTA) has called on workers to conduct a nationwide strikes on 15 September and 13 October.

The first walkout will coincide with the Rugby World Cup, which will draw thousands of people to the country. The union slammed the "silence of the civil aviation authority (Direction générale de l'Aviation civile, DGAC)" amidst surging inflation.

The action could see widespread flight cancellations and impact flights from other countries that cross French airspace.

Paris transport strikes threatened over Rugby World Cup

Paris Metro workers have threatened strike action during the Rugby World Cup, which runs from 8 September to 28 October at Stade de France, Saint-Denis.

While train drivers will receive a bonus in recognition of the additional services they must run during the event, station staff have not been offered additional pay.

Members of trade union FO-RATP, which represents public transport workers in Paris, have threatened to walk out over the issue. Negotiations are currently ongoing.

Italy: Airport strikes in September could bring chaos

Ground staff at airports around Italy will take part in a 24-hour walkout on 8 September.

Baggage handlers represented by the FLAI Trasporti union are expected to take part in the walkout.

It's currently unclear how many workers will take part therefore the level of disruption.

Baggage handlers at airports around the country will also strike for 24 hours on 29 September.

Air traffic control strikes planned in Italy

On 16 September, air traffic controllers at airports around the country will stage an eight-hour walkout from 10am to 6pm.

Soem flights are protected during strikes in Italy. Italy's civil aviation authority (ENAC) will publish a list of guaranteed flights a few days before the strike.

Flights scheduled to depart before 10am and after 6pm shouldn’t be affected by the strike, although there may be some knock-on effects.

England: Wizz Air ground handlers call strikes at Luton Airport

Ground handling staff at Luton Airport have called 24-hour strikes on 6 September and 13 September.

The strikes will cause "huge disruption" for Wizz Air passengers, according to union Unite.

Employees of the airline's ground handler, GH London, have called the strike in protest of poor working conditions and unfair treatment.

Rail strikes across the UK

The UK's biggest rail union, RMT, has announced fresh train strikes on 2 September.

It is part of ongoing industrial action by several rail trade unions called over pay, working conditions and job security.

Travellers check the departure board at Waterloo station in London as members of the train drivers' union Aslef strike during their long-running dispute over pay in London. AP Photo/Frank Augstein

Italy: Strikes across public transport and airports in July

Transport strikes aren't unusual in Italy during the summer. Industry regulations provide a summer exemption which means there will be no air transport strikes between 27 July and 5 September.

For now, there is no other transport strike action planned in Italy but it is always worth checking before you travel.

