The fires are currently in the mountainous area surrounding the volcano Mount Teide.

Firefighters are working to battle raging wildfires in Tenerife, one of Spain's Canary Islands and a major tourist destination.

ADVERTISEMENT

So far 1,800 hectares of land have been affected.

The head of the regional government, Fernando Clavijo, has said: "The Tenerife fire is out of control; the scenario is not exactly very positive."

About 250 firefighters backed by 17 planes and helicopters, including three sent from mainland Spain, are trying to contain the fire. But efforts are being hampered as the fire is in a mountainous national park.

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated throughout the day.

Tenerife: Where are the wildfires?

The fires started in the mountainous area of Arafo and Candelaria. This is in the centre of the island and it surrounds the famous volcano Teide which is visited by many tourists.

The areas that have so far been evacuated:

Candelaria

El Rosario

La Victoria

Santa Úrsula

La Orotava

Las Rosas

La Resbala

The area of La Esperanza and all roads leading into the evacuated areas are currently shut to the public.

Tenerife: Are the wildfires likely to spread to tourist areas?

Highly flammable pine trees in the area could cause the fires to escalate towards tourist hotspots on the Canary Island, including Santa Cruz de Tenerife and Puerto de la Cruz, authorities said.

"The fire is powerful and is in a complicated area," Canary Islands regional president Fernando Clavijo told a news conference in Tenerife.

"Efforts are focused on preventing the fire from spreading and affecting mainly residential areas close to the coast."

ADVERTISEMENT

Are flights still running to Tenerife?

Tenerife has two airports.

Tenerife South, also known as Reina Sofia Airport, operates the most international flights. So far there are no flight cancellations today, 17 August.

Tenerife North, formerly known as Los Rodeos, handles mostly domestic flights. So far there are no flight cancellations today, 17 August.

What is the advice from airlines if you are due to fly to or from Tenerife?

None of the major European airlines, such as EasyJet, Ryanair, Jet2 and Wizz Air, have issued any notices to travellers that flights to or from Tenerife will be affected.

All airlines have been contacted for comment.

ADVERTISEMENT

As usual, check airlines' apps or websites for information on your flight.

European air passenger rights mean that if your flight is delayed by more than 3 hours or cancelled you are entitled to a refund, assistance and, in some cases, compensation.

How to stay safe during wildfires

There have been many wildfires around Europe this summer. Prolonged and more intense heatwaves, caused by climate change, increase the risk of wildfires. Strong winds also make them more difficult to contain, as seen in Maui in Hawaii last week.

During these wildfires, the vast majority of residents and tourists have evacuated before fires reached them.

At 8am this morning, the local government issued a warning of poor air quality. This is in place for the municipalities of Guimar, Arafo, Candelaria and El Rosario.

ADVERTISEMENT

However some people have been taken to hospital suffering from the effects of smoke inhalation. Some groups are more at risk of difficulties, such as those with respiratory illnesses, asthma, chronic bronchitis, emphysema, children, pregnant women, elderly people and people who are doing intense physical activity.

If you are in an area where there is wildfire smoke, Tenerife authorities have issued the following advice: