Italy announces nationwide transport strike on 7 July

A ‘black Friday’ is expected tomorrow after Confail Faisa, a trade union for transport workers, announced a nationwide strike.

The union is protesting against low wages, “especially in relation to the ongoing increase in the cost of living.”

It also points to other issues with the national labour contracts “that require urgent and necessary attention,” , including “safety at work, working hours, the organisation of work, [and] the working conditions of women.”

The protest will last 24 hours with walkouts from 8:30am to 5pm and from 8pm to the last service of the day.

Disruptions to public transport services will vary between cities.

How will the transport strike affect Milan?

In Milan, disruptions are likely on underground networks and ATM bus services from 8.45am to 3pm and after 6pm.

Services are guaranteed to run between 3 and 6pm.

Trenord trains are not expected to face problems.

How will the transport strike affect Rome?

In the capital, buses, trams, the metro and some trains will be affected.

The ATAC network of buses, trams, metro and light-rail services, and RomaTPL bus networks will see cancellations, as well as the Termini-Centocelle, Metromare and Rome-Nord railways.

These services will face disruptions from 8.45am to 3pm and after 6pm.

ATAC buses are guaranteed from the start of service until 8.30am and then again from 5pm to 8pm.

Overnight between 6 and 7 July, not all night bus services are guaranteed. During the night between 7 and 8 July, night services may also face disruption.

How will the transport strike affect Naples?

ANM services, which include trains, buses and trams, will be affected by the transport strikes.

Services are guaranteed between 5.30am and 8.30am and between 5pm and 8pm.

EAV, another company running buses, trains and trams, has called for a four hour strike between 9am and 1pm.

This walk out is a protest against company management which "has decided to no longer respect the rules, even those that it itself has issued," unionists said in a statement.

How will the strike affect other areas of Italy?

Other regions in Italy will also face transport problems. In the southern Basilicata region, suburban LPT buses will be affected, while workers of Busitalian Umbria in central Italy will walk out for 24 hours.

In northern Bolzano, there will be a 24 hour strike by workers of the SAD transport company affecting buses, trams and trains between Bolzano and Trento, Merano, Brennero, and San Candido.