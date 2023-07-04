Here are some of the best pink sights around Europe.

Travellers, say hello to a hot pink summer.

In anticipation of the Barbie movie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, there’s a new aesthetic taking over fashion, interior design and even travel.

Barbiecore, as the style is known, is a homage to the Mattel fashion doll, in particular to her favourite colour.

If you want to be on trend this season, just make sure your destination is coloured somewhere between fuchsia and coral.

Riomaggiore, Italy, for a salmon-hued hamlet

Riomaggiore is one of the celebrated colourful villages of the Cinque Terre. A jumble of houses, many painted in salmon and rose, spill down the cliffside towards a little harbour.

Arriving from the city of La Spezia, Riomaggiore is the first of the five hamlets. It is connected to the other vibrant villages by a clifftop walking path with spectacular views.

Just be warned, the Cinque Terre can often be extremely overcrowded in summer so try to book your visit towards the end of the season when things are quietening down.

Wi-Ki Woo Hotel, Ibiza, for a Barbie party

If you can’t make it all the way to Barbie’s Malibu DreamHouse, there’s a hot pink hotel in Ibiza that’s the stuff of plastic-fantastic dreams.

Wi-Ki Woo Hotel in San Antonio is a candy-coloured extravaganza. Expect heart-shaped pool floaties, hot pink sun loungers, disco balls and jazzy fuchsia lighting in the evening.

The hotel is adults-only. There’s a DJ set every evening and at midnight the “mirrored wardrobe” opens to reveal the decadent Wi-gly-Woo club.

Elafonissi, Crete, for blush-coloured sands

Just like wine, rosé sand always feels a little more special than white. One of the most famous pink beaches in the world is Elafonissi in Crete, Greece’s biggest island.

The vibrancy of the blush-coloured sand is dependent on the tides, the season and the light, and is only seen down by the water’s edge.

One of the most famous pink beaches in the world is Elafonissi in Crete, Greece’s biggest island. Marita Mones

If you time you visit right, it’s a mesmerising sight. But even if you miss the pink sands, there’s still crystalline water and curious rock formations to enjoy.

Green citadel, Germany, for an artist’s vision in pink

Magdeburg’s Green Citadel is a bit of a misnomer as the artist designed complex is actually a warm shade of pink.

The quirky, playful building houses shops, restaurants, a kindergarten and a hotel and was built in just two years.

It was envisioned by artist and architect Friedensreich Hundertwasser as an “oasis for humanity and nature in a sea of rational houses.”

Rua Nova do Carvalho, Portugal, for a street of pink

A Barbiecore travel guide wouldn’t be complete without a mention of the world’s most famous pink road.

Officially named Rua Nova do Carvalho, it is usually referred to as “Pink Street”. Sara Darcaj

Officially named Rua Nova do Carvalho but usually referred to as “Pink Street”, this fuchsia road in the Cais do Sodré district was once Lisbon’s red light district.

Now, it’s the centre of the city’s nightlife with buzzing bars and restaurants and sometimes hosts open air art exhibitions.