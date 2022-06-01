Cyprus opened up its borders with no entry restrictions in April, which saw tourists flocking to the beautiful island for their Easter holidays.

The country has just announced that, from 1 June, masks are no longer needed indoors either, which means there are no COVID restrictions in the country anymore.

The Mediterranean gem joins a growing list of EU countries now easing or scrapping entry rules introduced during the pandemic.

A favourite with British holidaymakers due to its world-renowned beaches and blue skies, the island’s tourism sector has suffered huge losses over the past two years.

Tourism directly accounts for around 13 per cent of the country’s GDP, and with the significant loss of Russian and Ukrainian tourists this year, it is looking to strengthen links to other countries.

In full, here’s how Cyprus’s COVID rules have changed.

Are there any restrictions left in Cyprus?

Since closing its borders just over two years ago, Cyprus has fully reopened to tourists and visitors - just in time for summer.

The country’s traffic light system of red, green and grey lists for different nations was removed.

Travellers are no longer required to complete the Cyprus Flight Pass - the passenger locator form previously used trace positive cases in the country.

And you don't need to wear a mask indoors from 1 June, except in healthcare settings.

This means there are no restrictions left, either domestically or relating to entry requirements.

Restaurants in Cyprus have been negatively impacted by COVID-19. Canva

Can unvaccinated tourists enter Cyprus?

Yes. All travellers, irrespective of their country of origin, are no longer be required to show a valid vaccination certificate or a certificate of recovery from coronavirus or a negative PCR or rapid antigen test from 1 June.

Cyprus' Transport Minister Yiannis Karousos said the decision meant a return to normality as regards travel.

You can find out more information about Cyprus’ full list of travel rules and how they have changed on the Visit Cyprus site.