EasyJet passengers were hit with flight cancellations and long delays on Thursday (26 May) after the airline reportedly experienced a software glitch.

The chaos continues today as dozens more flights have already been cancelled leaving some holidaymakers unable to get home.

The flight company says the IT failure has been fixed, but some disruption may continue throughout the day.

It is the latest blow for the company which has been struggling with staff shortages amid a surge in travel demand.

Which easyJet flights were cancelled?

On Thursday, some 200 easyJet flights were cancelled to and from airports across the UK including Gatwick, Stansted, London and Manchester.

The issue was said to be an IT glitch that forced the airline to call off hundreds of flights departing throughout the afternoon. It also caused significant delays later in the day.

Many of the flights were reportedly cancelled at the last minute, even after boarding had been completed.

“Our flight to Gibraltar was cancelled yesterday after a full day of waiting and even boarding the flight,” one passenger wrote on Twitter. “All day we were told that our flight would be on until it got to 5:15 and we were told it was cancelled before the attendants.”

The company released a statement apologising for the disruption.

"We advise customers due to travel with us today to continue to check Flight Tracker to check the status of their flight before making their way to the airport,” the company added.

Easyjet chaos continues

A further 20 flights have already been cancelled on Friday from Gatwick, Edinburgh, Newcastle and Bristol. Travellers are reporting a continuing lack of communication from the airline.

“Can someone please explain to me what the hell is going on with the passengers on flight EZY8782,” one Twitter user wrote.

“This flight has now been delayed nearly 24 hours and my parents are still stuck in Chania, with no confirmation of how they are getting home.”

Travellers at Gatwick airport are also reporting queues of over three hours for check-in.

More than 30,000 passengers have been affected so far with today’s cancellations likely to hit another 3000.

Can customers apply for compensation?

Initially, the airline seemed to suggest passengers were not eligible for compensation for the cancelled flights as the software failure was not the fault of the company.

“It looks like @easyJet is cancelling lots of flights this afternoon (not clear yet if it's all flights),” Which? Travel editor Rory Boland wrote on Twitter.

“In the communications I've seen it is claiming this is an extraordinary circumstance (which means no compensation is payable). It doesn't give a reason, which is unhelpful.”

However, easyJet then announced customers would be able to claim for cancelled flights.

“If this an EasyJet IT failure passengers are entitled to rerouting at the 'earliest opportunity' on an alternate carrier or a refund. And compensation, usually of £220 (€260) per person,” Boland clarified.

A series of problems at easyJet

The disruption this week comes as the aviation industry struggles to keep up with a spike in travel bookings following the removal of travel restrictions in most countries.

Last month, easyJet was also forced to scrap hundreds of flights due staff shortages.

Is the aviation industry in crisis?

Easyjet is not the only airline to be dogged by problems in recent months.

British Airways announced this month that it had been forced to reduce its schedule by 10 per cent. Roughly 8,000 round trips have been scrapped between March and October.

Airports around the country have also seen chaotic scenes with lengthy queues and “mammoth” delays due to a lack of staff.

Outside of the UK, Schiphol airport in Amsterdam is also in turmoil. It has got so bad that Dutch Airline KLM has halted ticket sales for flights from the airport between now and Monday citing staff shortages.