From Monday 18 April, it is no longer compulsory to wear a mask during flights in the US.

As restrictions ease following the Covid-19 pandemic, one rule that has remained fairly consistent is the mandate to wear face coverings on board aeroplanes.

But on Monday, a federal judge in Florida threw out President Biden’s proposed extension to the public transport mask mandate, rendering face coverings aboard aeroplanes and inside airports optional.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) does, however, still recommend that people think about wearing masks on public transport.

Airlines in the US change their mask policy

United, American, Delta and Alaska airlines all quickly amended their company policies, making masks optional for their staff and passengers on domestic flights. They are also optional on many international flights though it does depend on the mask policy of the destination, which passengers will have to adhere to upon arrival.

Passengers on several flights in the US received the news while aboard their flight. Though many cheered and threw off their masks, others were not so happy.

Delta Airlines has asked its customers to be patient and kind over the next few days as awareness of the new rules spreads.

A statement from Alaska Airlines also said that people who were banned during the pandemic for not following the mask rules, will not have their banned revoked even though the mandate is over.

Watch the video above to see the moment passengers found out they no longer needed to wear masks.