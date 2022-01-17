In 2019 the Cruise industry contributed over 130 billion euros to the global economy, creating 1.8 million jobs and welcoming nearly 30 million passengers. Following a pause in operations in March 2020 due to Covid, the industry has resumed its services.

In this edition of ‘Postcards’ we look at how Dubai is establishing itself as a global hub for the cruise ship industry. We are at Port Rashid for the launch of one of the world’s biggest cruise ships, MSC Virtuosa, and take a look at the newly built Dubai Harbour Cruise Terminal - the regions first dedicated, twin terminal cruise port.