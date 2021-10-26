If you’re looking to make your family holiday more than just a beach break, check out Black Tomato’s new ‘Field Trips’ collection.

Aimed at inspiring the next generation by engaging them with experts in real world scenarios, ‘Field Trips’ has eight different subjects to choose from: Sustainability, The Arts, Earth Sciences, History, STEM, Social Sciences, Languages & Culture and Religious. Within each subject there are eight experiences available all over the world.

From spotting rare whales in Argentina and Buddhist meditation in Sri Lanka, to growing and preparing your own food in Denmark and walking the streets of Atlanta with a former civil rights activist, there’s an activity on offer wherever you are and whatever your child’s interest.

Black Tomato is a luxury travel company so they offer a bespoke service. Each of the Field Trips can be added to your existing holiday, or they can build a whole holiday around your chosen subjects. The experiences are ideally suited for older children, ages 12 and above, but can be enjoyed by younger people too.

Don’t worry, adults won’t get bored as it’s not about learning a curriculum but about the pure joy of learning something new, which isn’t just for children.

Plus as it’s a totally customisable experience you can always add an adult’s treat - a boutique hotel, luxury dining experience or why not choose a lesson for yourself!

Here are just a few of the lessons on offer:

Location: Cairo, Egypt

If your child dreams of being the next Indiana Jones, this is the Field Trip for you.

Pupils will join an exclusive archaeological mission tasked with excavating the legendary necropolis of Saqqara, Egypt’s ‘city of the dead’ - the sacred burial place of many of its most storied (and most notorious) pharaohs and queens.

You will be led by archaeologists working on this vast UNESCO World Heritage Site, to learn first-hand about the science and techniques of excavation, including digging, surveying, and recording that serve as the foundation of modern archaeological research.

Suitable for ages 16+.

The ruins at Saqqara, Cairo Shutterstock / Black Tomato

Location : Reykjavik, Iceland

This one is a great adventure for future scientists, geographers and divers.

Spend half a day snorkelling in Silfra, a stunning underwater site located in Iceland’s Thingvellir National Park. Regarded as one of the world’s best diving locations, here you will snorkel directly in the rift between the North American and Eurasian tectonic plates.

In this unique location, the tectonic plates meet and drift apart roughly 2cm each year. Here the clarity and cleanliness of the water is such that not only is it drinkable, you can also see down over 100m into the fissure.

Suitable for ages 12+.

Snorkelling between tectonic plates in Iceland Black Tomato

Location: Havana, Cuba

Take your future filmmakers and broadcasters to Havana’s International Film and TV School.

At Cuba’s leading institute for the cinematic arts, pupils are put in the director’s chair. They will learn about the art of film and documentary making, including equipment and technology, along with an insight into industry jobs and roles, from makeup and set dressing to sound producers and focus pullers.

Guests will leave with insider’s knowledge of what it takes to shoot a film or produce a documentary.

Suitable for ages 16+.

Learn the art of filmmaking in Havana Pexels / Black Tomato

Location: Geneva, Switzerland

This is a cutting edge trip to intrigue curious brains young and old, great for budding physicists.

With unprecedented access inside CERN (https://home.cern/), pupils will receive a guided tour around the site, discovering CERN’s largest experiments, including the famous Large Hadron Collider.

Visitors will hear first-hand from the scientists who built and operate the machinery at CERN. You will leave with a rare insight into the world’s largest scientific experiment that allows scientists to recreate the conditions that occurred directly after the Big Bang.

_Suitable for ages 12+. _

The Large Hadron Collider, CERN Black Tomato

Location: Kyoto, Japan

This hands-on trip is great for future artists and makers, as well as those with more anthropological interests.

‘Raku-Yaki’ (or Raku ware) is a variety of Japanese ceramic traditionally used in tea ceremonies. These handmade pots hold huge cultural value in Japanese society, and master potters spend many years perfecting their technique. With curious lead glazes and undulating shapes, they are a surprising and beautiful work of art in their own right (and long before the tea).

On this trip, you’ll head to a famous Raku atelier to discover more about this form of pottery for yourself, learning to make your very own sake cup in the process.

Suitable for ages 14+.