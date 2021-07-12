Jebel Ali, the hidden touristic gem on the outskirts of Dubai

The port district of Dubai, Jebel Ali, is perhaps best known for its major trade hub port.

Jebel Ali port plays a crucial role in the UAE’s economy and is a gateway for more than 80 weekly shipping services that connect over 150 ports worldwide. It is the largest seaport in the Middle East and has also been voted the best port there for 24 consecutive years.

Jebel Ali Port Euronews

More than a port

However, this area of Dubai is also a perfect travel getaway. The JA Resort & Hotelsare even celebrating their 40th anniversary this year.

This five-star beachfront haven is home to three unique hotels over one million square metres. With its world-class nine-hole golf course, watersports and shooting range, there’s plenty of activities to mix in with the downtime on its pristine beach.

To the south of Jebel Ali you can also find Dubai Parks and Resorts. It’s the largest entertainment and leisure destination in the Middle East with three theme parks and one water park.

One of Jebel Ali's water parks Euronews

Part of the fun includes over two kilometres of roller coasters, over 100 rides and family-friendly attractions. It's basically a thriller seekers paradise.

For all faiths

For those seeking a culture fix, Jebel Ali is also home to various multi-faith places of worship. There are churches and temples all built on four acres of land allotted by the Rulers of Dubai.

After a long day of discovering everything the area has to offer, you might find that you're rather hungry.

A unique dining experience

In regards to food, there's something for everyone, but if you like movies then 'Last Exit' will definitely catch your eye. This food truck park will transport you into a post-apocalyptic dystopia inspired by the Hollywood film Mad Max. Everything from burgers to sandwiches, to Thai dishes to mini pancakes and karak are on the menu.

'Last Exit' food truck park, Jebel Ali Euronews

Jebel Ali really is an underrated gem and offers a bit of respite from the inner city buzz.