Catch the spring vibe with these vintage pictures of Parisians

There is never too much sunshine -- especially in Paris.
As traveling is limited and many places in Europe are experiencing rather cold weather, let this selection of vintage images transport you virtually to a warmer place.
The photographs feature Parisians enjoying the first days of spring between 1945 to 1950.
