Catch the spring vibe with these vintage pictures of Parisians

There is never too much sunshine -- especially in Paris.

As traveling is limited and many places in Europe are experiencing rather cold weather, let this selection of vintage images transport you virtually to a warmer place.

The photographs feature Parisians enjoying the first days of spring between 1945 to 1950.

The trees are in bloom near Notre Dame Cathedral de Paris, France. April 1947 AFP

Young people enjoy the mild spring temperatures near the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France. April 1947 AFP

Parisians buy lily of the valley near the Saint-Lazare train station in Paris, France. May 1, 1946 AFP

People boat and sunbathe in the Bois de Boulogne near Paris, France. March 1946 AFP

Children play with toy boats on the Tuileries Garden pond, while Parisian families enjoy the first Sunday of spring in Paris, France. March 23, 1947 -/AFP or licensors

Parisians taking a walk on the banks of the Seine river, near the Ile de la Cite in Paris. March 23, 1947 AFP

Women buy balloons in the Square Saint-Pierre, today square Louise Michel, on a warm day in Montmartre, Paris. February 1950 AFP

Two women enjoy mild temperatures near a lake in the Bois de Boulogne near Paris, at the beginning of the spring in March, 1946 AFP

Children enjoy a stroll in a cart pulled by goats on the Champs Elysees Avenue in Paris in April 1945, at the arrival of the spring in 1945 AFP

A Parisian woman poses with lilac in April 1945 in Paris, France AFP

People enjoy the mild temperatures of the 1946 spring on the banks of the Seine river, near the Pont des Arts. Paris, France. March 1946 AFP

A gardener cuts box trees in the Carrousel courtyard of the Louvre Museum in Paris, France, during the first days of spring. March 1946. AFP

Children play in the sandbox, in the Jardin du Luxembourg in Paris, while mothers and nannies knit. March 20, 1946 AFP

