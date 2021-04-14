This content is not available in your region

Catch the spring vibe with these vintage pictures of Parisians

Young women draw on the Pont des Arts in Paris on the first warm spring days. March 1946
Young women draw on the Pont des Arts in Paris on the first warm spring days. March 1946   -   Copyright  AFP
By Natalia Liubchenkova

There is never too much sunshine -- especially in Paris.

As traveling is limited and many places in Europe are experiencing rather cold weather, let this selection of vintage images transport you virtually to a warmer place.

The photographs feature Parisians enjoying the first days of spring between 1945 to 1950.

AFP
The trees are in bloom near Notre Dame Cathedral de Paris, France. April 1947AFP
AFP
Young people enjoy the mild spring temperatures near the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France. April 1947AFP
AFP
Parisians buy lily of the valley near the Saint-Lazare train station in Paris, France. May 1, 1946AFP
AFP
People boat and sunbathe in the Bois de Boulogne near Paris, France. March 1946AFP
-/AFP or licensors
Children play with toy boats on the Tuileries Garden pond, while Parisian families enjoy the first Sunday of spring in Paris, France. March 23, 1947-/AFP or licensors
AFP
Parisians buy lily of the valley near the Saint-Lazare train station in Paris, France. May 01, 1946AFP
AFP
Parisians taking a walk on the banks of the Seine river, near the Ile de la Cite in Paris. March 23, 1947AFP
AFP
Women buy balloons in the Square Saint-Pierre, today square Louise Michel, on a warm day in Montmartre, Paris. February 1950AFP
AFP
Two women enjoy mild temperatures near a lake in the Bois de Boulogne near Paris, at the beginning of the spring in March, 1946AFP
AFP
Children enjoy a stroll in a cart pulled by goats on the Champs Elysees Avenue in Paris in April 1945, at the arrival of the spring in 1945AFP
AFP
A Parisian woman poses with lilac in April 1945 in Paris, FranceAFP
AFP
People enjoy the mild temperatures of the 1946 spring on the banks of the Seine river, near the Pont des Arts. Paris, France. March 1946AFP
AFP
A gardener cuts box trees in the Carrousel courtyard of the Louvre Museum in Paris, France, during the first days of spring. March 1946.AFP
AFP
Children play in the sandbox, in the Jardin du Luxembourg in Paris, while mothers and nannies knit. March 20, 1946AFP

Do you have any vintage photographs in your collection that you like to revisit? Does any feature the place you live in? Share your thoughts with us on our accounts on social media.

