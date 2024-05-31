POCO targets gamers, photographers & budget conscious users with performance power-packing F6 series

‘Partner Content’ is used to describe brand content that is paid for and controlled by the advertiser rather than the Euronews editorial team. This content is produced by commercial departments and does not involve Euronews editorial staff or news journalists. The funding partner has control of the topics, content and final approval in collaboration with Euronews’ commercial production department.

The phrase ‘game-changer’ is used all too often these days, but POCO’s F6 series could warrant it, especially if you are actually an avid game player.

A popular technology brand among young tech enthusiasts, POCO unveiled its new additions at a global launch in Dubai, showcasing two “all-rounder” devices to attract photographers, demanding power users and those all-important gamers.

Angus Ng, POCO Global’s Head of Product Marketing, announced potent upgrades for this young independent brand born out of Xiaomi Corporation.

Ng claimed that the current smartphone is “a little bit outdated” and that with the new Poco their ambition was “to push our limits of what technology has to offer… and understand what is needed and what could be changed” by the industry. “We’re a young brand - that doesn’t mean we don’t have any insights,” he said.

Ng introduced POCO’s concept of “performance revolution”, embracing not only chipset, but software, tuning and guaranteed cooling to make extensive device use more comfortable.

POCO F6 offers strong gaming performance with numerous hardware and software upgrades.

At its heart is Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, engineered with the flagship TSMC 4nm manufacturing process and WildBoost Optimisation 3.0. Add to that LiquidCool Technology 4.0 with IceLoop, a CrystalRes 120Hz Flow AMOLED display, and 50MP camera system with OIS and 20MP front with AON.

According to Ng, these features enable smoother gameplay and instant touch accuracy with higher control and faster screen response speeds, while AI capabilities give more detailed and realistic visual effects for action role-playing games.

In a short video address, Enrico Salvatori, Senior VP and President of Qualcomm Europe, said: “The power of F6 is a gateway to a world of limitless possibilities… not just about capturing memories, it’s about enhancing users’ everyday life.”

The executive said Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 “infuses intelligence” into every moment, making the smartphone “an AI power house, AI assistant that can understand your needs, and help you stay productive”.

“When it is time to be entertained, Snapdragon 8s fuels an AMOLED display to captivate users from razor sharp resolution and smooth graphic or mobile games to flawless streaming of your favourite movies,” he said.

All that action can generate heat, so the F6’s LiquidCool technology 4.0 allows continued top performance during long gaming sessions.

“And because our smartphone is our companion, the user needs a battery that can keep up,” continued Salvatori. “The Snapdragon 8 platform offers incredible performance and power savings. And if a quick boost is needed, POGO F6 turbo charging will have users back in action in no time.”

That refers to the 5000mAh battery and a 90W turbo charging system, for longer battery life and faster charging. There is also increased memory and storage capacity to 12GB and 512GB, respectively, ensuring faster app launching time and smoother performance.

The F6 Pro’s photo and video capabilities are assured by POCO’s new Light Fusion 800 imaging system, emboldened by a lightning-fast burst shooting feature. F6 Pro’s Night Owl algorithm enables clear photos in low-light environments.

Powered by flagship processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, it offers 16GB RAM and 1TB storage configuration; the chipset utilises advanced 4nm process technology, with a 35% improvement in GPU performance and 25% AI performance enhancement compared to its predecessor.

As part of the “evolved design” you get a 2K OLED screen for greater clarity and peak brightness of 4000 nits for strong visibility even in bright sunlight, while the screen supports 3840Hz high-frequency PWM dimming for less screen flicker and better eye health.

Due to its 120W HyperCharge technology, F6 Pro achieves full charge in 30 minutes on a 5000mAh battery promising all-day usage.

The launch also saw the tech player enter the global tablet segment with its first POCO Pad, with affordable starting price.

The new device synchs with the F6, charges in 15 minutes for 20 hours use and is powered by a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor.

Paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage expandable to 1.5TB via microSD card, it also features a 12.1-inch 120Hz LCD display with 2,650 by 1,600 pixel resolution in a 16:10 aspect ratio.

Ng insisted on the budget-entry price policy: “We have a different idea; our smartphones, no matter what segment… we’re above the standard. We’ve been selling ourself a little bit short.“

Now into its sixth year, POCO has shipped 60 million units globally, driven by a mission to give users “everything you need, nothing you don’t”.