Adrianos Golemis first Greek to succeed in ESA test for astronauts

Golemis has passed the European Space Agency test to become an astronaut, making him the first Greek to do so.

Every year, 22,500 applicants apply for the European Space Agency's (ESA) exams to become an astronaut. Only twenty-five make it through all three rounds.

Adrianos Golemis has passed the first after years working for the ESA as a doctor. He told Euronews, ''When I was younger, I used to think that the job I'm doing now, that is astronaut doctor, that this is something exotic, it's not for the Greeks, it's not for me, it's for geniuses. This is not the case. Effort, persistence and of course an inclination and I think we can get there.''

